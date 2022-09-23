Metacoin (METAC) One Day Volume Hits $11,271.00

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a total market cap of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin launched on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome. The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company. The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

