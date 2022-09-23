MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,679,912,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,498,520,714 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.
