MetaHash Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,679,912,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,498,520,714 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.