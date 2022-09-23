Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.01654674 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Metahero is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

