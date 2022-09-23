MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.08 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

