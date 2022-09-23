Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 10,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Metropolitan Bank & Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.