Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 1,610 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.17. 18,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,507. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

