Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

ENB stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 262,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

