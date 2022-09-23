Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.82. 24,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

