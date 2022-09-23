Meyer Handelman Co. Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.