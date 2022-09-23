Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

