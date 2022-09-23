Mint Club (MINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $560,628.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $560,628.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

