Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 2.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

