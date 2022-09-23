Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 154,406 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $31.84 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

