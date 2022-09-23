Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 214,592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $126.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

