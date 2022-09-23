Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $409.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.