Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $106.42 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $106,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $276.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

