Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

