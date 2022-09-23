Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $166.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

