Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27.

