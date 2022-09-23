Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 15,942 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 130,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

