Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

