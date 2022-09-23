Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

EQIX stock opened at $597.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $868.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

