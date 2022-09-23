Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 416,312 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,312 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $42,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

