Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 480,369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480,369 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

EFA opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

