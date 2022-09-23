Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.64.
JD.com stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.34.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
