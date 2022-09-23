MonaCoin Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00275440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031597 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.