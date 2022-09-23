Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.92.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Moody’s stock opened at $255.30 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.28 and a 200-day moving average of $300.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

