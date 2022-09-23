Moonpot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”



