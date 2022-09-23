Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $233.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233.50 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 108451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($2.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £666.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

