Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.8 %

MS stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 9,925,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.