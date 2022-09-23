Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $136,092.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,264,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.67 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

