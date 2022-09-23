Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $136,092.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNGet Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,264,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.67 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

