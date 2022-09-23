Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

