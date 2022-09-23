Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $49.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,671.14. 34,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,093. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,925.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,038.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

