Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00013282 BTC on exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moss Carbon Credit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.01819492 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,745 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moss Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.