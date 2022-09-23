Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.87

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $646.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.