Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

MPLX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mplx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

