Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.35

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 141331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.28%.
About Murata Manufacturing
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
