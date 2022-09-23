NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.62

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.62 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 3,040 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of £15.10 million and a P/E ratio of 107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.56.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

