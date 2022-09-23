NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Shares Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. 212,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

