Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

About Nautilus Marine Services

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

