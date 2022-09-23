Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 134,990 shares.The stock last traded at $24.18 and had previously closed at $25.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $738.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

