NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).
NCC Group Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NCC opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.38. The stock has a market cap of £697.66 million and a PE ratio of 3,321.43. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
NCC Group Increases Dividend
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.