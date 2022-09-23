nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,805. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $78.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

