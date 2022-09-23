NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $272.37 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00020128 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00091629 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00076073 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031887 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001935 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008176 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009122 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
