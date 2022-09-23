Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.83 and last traded at C$19.81. Approximately 26,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 48,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
