Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.46

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.46 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 103413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$474.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

