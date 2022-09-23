Neoteric (NTRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,960.00

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Neoteric has a market cap of $46,188.27 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neoteric Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

