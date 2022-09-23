Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $237.05 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

