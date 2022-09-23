New Century Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INGR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.64. 15,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,468. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

